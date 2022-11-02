Ask the Expert
Week 11 Play of the Week: Tyler Floyd to Malachi Thomas For 37-yard Double Pass

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Yellowjackets opened up the playbook on Friday night scoring their first three touchdowns on misdirection gadget plays.

Down 10-0 and looking to get the offense rolling, head coach Justin Rogers called up the double pass and it was executed to perfection.

Sam Brown throws it out to Tyler Floyd, who finds Malachi Thomas wide open for the score. This play jumpstarted the Jackets offense and they go on to beat Lee County

on the road in a big time game 39-30. Congratulations to the Jackets on winning this week’s play of the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

