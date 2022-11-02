Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that...
Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document.

Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought.

The state’s 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage.

The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons...
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

Latest News

Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change
A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process