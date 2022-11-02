Ask the Expert
Sunny and dry until the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than a few high clouds sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s covered #SGA Wednesday. Tonight clear with pleasantly cool mid 50s.

Sunshine and above average temperatures stick around to end the week.

Into the weekend clouds increase with an easterly flow sending moisture inland. Rain stays along the coast which extends the dry spell.

Also this weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends. Turn clocks back one hour Saturday night for an extra hour of sleep. Prepare for early sunsets before 6pm starting Sunday.

Next week starts quiet then clouds increase as a storm system tracks west along the Georgia coast. This brings the next best chance of rain with scattered showers.

Active in the tropics but not in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Lisa made landfall along the coast of Belize Wednesday evening. Lisa moves inland with threats of flooding rain, storm surge and high winds. The storm emerges into the Bay of Campeche where it’ll dissipates over the weekend.

Hurricane Martin became the 7th hurricane of the season as it churns over the northcentral Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S.

