State Rep. Clay Pirkle vying for Georgia District 169 seat

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Clay Pirkle is running for Georgia House of Representatives, this time for District 169.

He has served as a representative for District 155 since 2015. During an interview with WALB, he talked about his passions: farming, education for children and the needs of the community.

Rep. Pirkle is a fourth-generation farmer who currently serves as a Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives. The district represents all of Ben Hill County, Irwin County, Turner County, and portions of Tift and Coffee counties.

Pirkle says before getting into politics, he never attended a board of education or county commissioners meeting. But he says he later realized the importance of politics, specifically in the state House of Representatives.

“It was a calling for me. It takes time out of my farming operation, but it is so important that your voice is heard in the general assembly — that this part of the state has representation.” Pirkle said.

He says education, economic development and healthcare are the three things that he feels the community should always have the best of and the easiest access to. He referred to these three things as a stable stool for our region.

