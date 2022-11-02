Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Pretend Stanford student lived in dorms for 10 months

A man pretending to be a student was removed from Stanford's campus after he apparently lived...
A man pretending to be a student was removed from Stanford's campus after he apparently lived in dorms for at least 10 months.(CNN Newsource, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A Stanford University official says a man pretended to be a student at the school and lived in several of its dormitories for at least 10 months.

School spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement Tuesday that the university’s Department of Public Safety cited the man for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that this didn’t deter him.

She says campus police later obtained multiple stay-away letters, a prerequisite to citing someone for trespass on campus, but weren’t able to locate him until last Thursday, when they gave him one and removed him from campus.

Mostofi didn’t provide any other information or answer questions emailed to her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons...
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the...
New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Biden administration spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’
Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System is requesting several residential structures near its main...
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
A 15-year-old is accused of hitting a gray sedan in an intersection and then crashing head-on...
Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay