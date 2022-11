VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB at Northside Animal Hospital, 3398 N Valdosta Rd. for the third annual Petsgiving 2022.

Help us stuff the truck provided by S&S Roofing and Construction, with food, toy, treats, litter and all things animal on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All donations will benefit the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County.

