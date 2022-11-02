New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas.

Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video.

An alleged victim told police the men hijacked his car at gunpoint on Oct. 21 at Zaxby’s on North Slappey. A few hours later, a woman reported having her car shot up outside her apartment on Cedar Avenue. Police said that same stolen car was captured on surveillance video there. Then around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, police said a man was seen on surveillance getting out of that same car and then robbing a clerk at gunpoint at the Gas Express station on North Slappey. Police said when the suspects left that armed robbery, they were involved in a hit and run crash on Highland.

On Wednesday, WALB News 10 went to all four crime scenes.

Albany Police Department Sgt. Darryl Jones said cars are stolen with the intent to commit violent crimes because of the fact that it’s harder for them to be identified. He also said it is easier for the crimes to be more violent because the car doesn’t belong to them or a family member.

The woman whose car was shot up on Cedar Avenue said this marks the second time she’s been a victim of a crime. She said she thinks she needs to move.

WALB News 10 is working to get a better description of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.