Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation

A 32-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one man dead in Sylvester is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI is investigating the shooting that led to the death of Kentravis Rutland, 32.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of East Welch Street about a shooting.

The victim was found at a home with gunshot wounds and later died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8500, the GBI Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477. Online tips can also be submitted.

