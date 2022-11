VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) helped save a furry family friend from a house fire on Wednesday.

The dog, named Huncho, was found and retrieved by firefighter Coleman Lanier, according to VFD.

No injuries have been reported from the fire. VFD said flammable items close to a power source likely caused the fire.

Valdosta firefighter Coleman Lanier saved Huncho from a house fire (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

The dog, Huncho, was saved from a Valdosta house fire (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

Valdosta firefighter Coleman Lanier saved Huncho from a house fire. (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

