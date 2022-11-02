Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County

OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season.

Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the Irwin County Indians. Coach Soliday lead his team to a 19-7 win over the defending champions, the Brooks County Trojans.

Irwin County allowed one touchdown in the first quarter, holding Brooks County scoreless the remainder of the game.

“We knew it was gone be a slug fest. We thought we was gone be able to come out in the second half and hold them where they were at but we were gone have to figure out a way to score some points and our offense was able to run the ball a little bit. Defense gave us some possessions close to the goal line. We was able to get one off get us a score down there then the defense got through and put one on the board themselves and that was big and like I said our defense was lights out,” said Coach Soliday.

Coach Soliday feels his team was well prepared for the big matchup.

“We were you know practiced up. This what you know the 5th time in 2 years we’ve played them and so we kind of know each other really well and it was a defensive battle but you know we got strong physical kids that love to play football and love to compete. They love to show out in big games and that was a big game for us and I was really proud of how our kids flew around the football and did the things they did to get the big dub.”

Coach Soliday was the first coach to beat the trojans at home since 2020.

The Indians will continue to face stiff competition as they take on Early County this week.

