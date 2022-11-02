Ask the Expert
ASU gets almost $3M grant for better broadband access

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University was given almost $3 million in grant funding to expand broadband internet service.

The university was given a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant.

Congressman Sanford Bishop said broadband access is crucial to everyday life.

“The pandemic highlighted how important it is in order to keep our teachers and students connected, as well as how crucial it is to our economy,” Bishop said. “Albany State University is an educational cornerstone in Southwest Georgia. It can use this federal grant to improve its broadband infrastructure which will help ASU train the next generation of entrepreneurs and workers as well as serve as an informational hub connecting local officials, our regional industry sectors and the community organizations that serve our residents.”

ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick said the university is honored to get the grant funding.

“This grant will address the growing demand of support needed for broadband connectivity in the Albany community while establishing a foundation for future distance learning at Albany State University,” Fedrick said. “The program aligns with our strategic plan that addresses opportunities for community partnership, ensures student access and success and creates the environment where both the community and our students can thrive.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

