Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

All eyes on the U.S Senate race in Georgia

Georgia votes weigh balance of power with upcoming Senate vote
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - We are just one week from Election Day. And it’s safe to say the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Currently, most polls say the Senate race is too close to call. Many political experts believe that because this race is so important, most will vote along party lines.

“Well, these days, most people vote on political party. Even those who claim to be independent, are usually not actually independents. They’re leaning very strongly with one party, or with the other,” political expert on elections, Dr. Bernard Tamas said.

Dr. Tamas says the vast majority of voters these days already have their decision made ahead of time.

“So you have a little bit of movement here and there in the polls and you saw that with Herschel Walker with the problems he was having. But now that we’re near the end, people are starting to move back to their own party. Which is something that most experts were expecting. So it’s not a surprise that this is really becoming very very close,” Tamas said.

He says oftentimes, people become concerned about things like character and policy, but it rarely changes their minds.

“I vote for the individual as a whole, yes. Whenever we think would do the best job, is who we would vote for,” an anonymous resident from Lowndes County said.

Many voters seem conflicted about this race.

Senator Raphael Warnock held a rally in Thomasville on Tuesday to keep the rural population in mind.

“After I stood here the last time, I won. We won. The people of Georgia I believe are going to send a senator back to Washington who understands the concerns of ordinary people,” Warnock said.

Tamas says he thinks we are seeing record-breaking early voting numbers because there’s a lot on the line for both parties.

“Georgia is a very divided state. We’re at a point where it’s really not nearly as Republican as it used to be. And it’s very heated right now because there’s so much at stake. Especially in terms of control over the United States Senate,” Tamas said.

Senator Warnock is on a six-city tour in Georgia. Wednesday morning, he is scheduled to have a meet and greet in Valdosta.

“One of the things that I’m very clear about is that I am United States Senator for all of Georgia. And when I ran the last time, I spent a lot of time in rural Georgia,” Warnock said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons...
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

Latest News

The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
WALB
Candidate Profile: Clay Pirkle running District 169 seat
Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early...
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours