All eyes on the U.S Senate race in Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - We are just one week from Election Day. And it’s safe to say the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Currently, most polls say the Senate race is too close to call. Many political experts believe that because this race is so important, most will vote along party lines.

“Well, these days, most people vote on political party. Even those who claim to be independent, are usually not actually independents. They’re leaning very strongly with one party, or with the other,” political expert on elections, Dr. Bernard Tamas said.

Dr. Tamas says the vast majority of voters these days already have their decision made ahead of time.

“So you have a little bit of movement here and there in the polls and you saw that with Herschel Walker with the problems he was having. But now that we’re near the end, people are starting to move back to their own party. Which is something that most experts were expecting. So it’s not a surprise that this is really becoming very very close,” Tamas said.

He says oftentimes, people become concerned about things like character and policy, but it rarely changes their minds.

“I vote for the individual as a whole, yes. Whenever we think would do the best job, is who we would vote for,” an anonymous resident from Lowndes County said.

Many voters seem conflicted about this race.

Senator Raphael Warnock held a rally in Thomasville on Tuesday to keep the rural population in mind.

“After I stood here the last time, I won. We won. The people of Georgia I believe are going to send a senator back to Washington who understands the concerns of ordinary people,” Warnock said.

Tamas says he thinks we are seeing record-breaking early voting numbers because there’s a lot on the line for both parties.

“Georgia is a very divided state. We’re at a point where it’s really not nearly as Republican as it used to be. And it’s very heated right now because there’s so much at stake. Especially in terms of control over the United States Senate,” Tamas said.

Senator Warnock is on a six-city tour in Georgia. Wednesday morning, he is scheduled to have a meet and greet in Valdosta.

“One of the things that I’m very clear about is that I am United States Senator for all of Georgia. And when I ran the last time, I spent a lot of time in rural Georgia,” Warnock said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.