Unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of a weak cold front sunshine and pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds return as a disturbance passes with nothing more than a wind shift and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the week.

High pressure dominates with sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low 80s while nights remain clear with cool to mild lows mid 50s to low 60s.

For now, forecast models are suggesting chances of rain returning next week. Models have backed off on widespread rain but it’s still several days away.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa is tracking west through the western Caribbean and forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Belize Wednesday. The storm will move inland with threats of flooding rain, storm surge and high winds.

Tropical Storm Martin formed over the northcentral Atlantic Tuesday becoming the thirteenth named storm of the season and the second named storm in the Atlantic in two days. It poses no threat to the U.S. Hurricane season runs through November 3oth.

