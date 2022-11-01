Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week.

On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.

One died from medical reasons and the other was killed in a deadly car crash.

The family of the student that died from medical reasons asked if WALB News 10 could not mention details about her death. 18-year-old Letitia Barnes was killed in a crash that happened on Eldorado Road.

Students told WALB they were heartbroken to lose two of their classmates in the same week. They said it’s unbearable at times.

“Anytime we have students that pass, it’s a very tragic event. You know, it’s never easy dealing with those situations. It’s not easy for staff, students’ families and just being sensitive to the needs of the family is the most important thing that we can do,” Adam Hathaway, Tift County Schools superintendent, said.

Students said they were looking forward to graduating with their fellow seniors that died.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car...
APD needs help identifying car hijacking suspects
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. But Black women have the highest...
Statistics: Black women more at risk for breast cancer
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours
Early voting in Ga. elections is underway. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections