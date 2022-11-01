Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week.

On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.

One died from medical reasons and the other was killed in a deadly car crash.

The family of the student that died from medical reasons asked if WALB News 10 could not mention details about her death. 18-year-old Letitia Barnes was killed in a crash that happened on Eldorado Road.

Students told WALB they were heartbroken to lose two of their classmates in the same week. They said it’s unbearable at times.

“Anytime we have students that pass, it’s a very tragic event. You know, it’s never easy dealing with those situations. It’s not easy for staff, students’ families and just being sensitive to the needs of the family is the most important thing that we can do,” Adam Hathaway, Tift County Schools superintendent, said.

Students said they were looking forward to graduating with their fellow seniors that died.

