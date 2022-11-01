Ask the Expert
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant.

Baba’s is known as the “Gathering Place.”

“The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.

Christian Edwards, a Moultrie resident, said this new restaurant provides convenience and a place of comfort that his family can enjoy.

“So one thing I feel like, you know, we need it for a while is a place to just sit and be able to read a book or meet someone for coffee and have a conversation. I think this really fills a need for our community downtown,” said Edwards.

Co-Owner Monica Prestridge said she has witnessed the growth of Moultrie firsthand, as she has lived here all her life. She said it’s nice to see people gravitating toward downtown.

“We hope the residents will just gain a sense of family and friendship. We want, we hope that new friendships are formed. while we’re here. It’s already happening with our new employees that have come in with the current downtown merchants to stop by and visit all the time,” said Prestridge.

Many described the new place as cozy and a unique experience that they can’t wait to share with others.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

