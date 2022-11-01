New details emerge after Donalsonville school resource officer charged with influencing witness

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has obtained an arrest report that details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt.

The report from the Colquitt Police Department states Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.

Butler admitted to the neighbor that she saw his name listed in relation to her brother’s case and that she’d get his probation revoked for being a witness, the report states.

That conversation was then reported to the police.

Butler has been employed at Donalsonville Police Department since 2020. She is charged with felony influencing a witness and is suspended without pay.

