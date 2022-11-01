Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal

Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.(Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.

Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel
Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

Latest News

As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
2 rappers at site of fatal Houston shooting
RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
Several people were hurt and three were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting