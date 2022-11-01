Ask the Expert
Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections enter final week

Georgia continues to break early voting records in the campaign’s final hours
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One week remains in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, in which control of the U.S. Senate could hang in the balance and a Democratic candidate hopes to become the nation’s first Black female elected governor.

Georgia voters are on pace to cast more than two million early ballots in a race in which U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a strong challenge from Republican Herschel Walker. Gov. Brian Kemp is also seeking to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in his campaign for a second and final gubernatorial term.

On Monday, a new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Walker with a 46% to 45% lead over Warnock, a statistic tie within the poll’s 3.1-percentage-point margin of error.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Walker and Warnock could face each other in a December runoff if neither captures a majority of the vote.

Meanwhile, Kemp, according to the poll, continues leading Democrat Stacey Abrams by a margin of 51% to 44%. Libertarian Shane Hazel is polling at 2%.

The poll, whose full results can be found here, was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

Georgia is on pace to cast more than two million early ballots this week, as early voting in the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections enters its final week.

