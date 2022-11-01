Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr.

Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.

All four of the indicted are accused of being part of the Purps Street Gang, which is concentrated in Albany, according to Carr. The gang is thought to be founded at Dougherty Comprehensive High School in 2017, according to Carr.

The gang is reported to be mainly in east Albany but officials believe they have impacts in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth, Tift and Crisp counties. Their reach is also suspected to be in parts of Alabama and Valdosta.

“This case serves as a reminder that gangs can start, operate and recruit in our schools, and we must put a stop to it,” Carr said. “Furthermore, gang activity targeting our schools and our children is particularly egregious and must not be tolerated. Those who engage in and promote violent activity must and will be held accountable for their actions.”

Hester is facing the following charges:

15 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

1 count of possession of an illegal weapon

1 count of possession of cocaine

1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

1 count of theft by receiving stolen property

Harris is facing the following charges:

5 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of possession of an illegal weapon

1 count of theft by receiving stolen property

Walker is facing the following charges:

2 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sapp is facing the following charges:

5 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

1 count of possession of cocaine

1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

1 count of theft by receiving stolen property

