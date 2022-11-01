Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours

Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early...
Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote.

Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls.

Although early voting this year in comparison to previous years is higher, Dougherty County’s early voting turnout rate is the fifth lowest in the state out of all 159 counties.

Gregory Fullerton is a member of the Democratic Committee for Dougherty County.
Gregory Fullerton is a member of the Democratic Committee for Dougherty County.(WALB)

Gregory Fullerton is a member of the Democratic Committee for Dougherty County.

“Right now, the hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There are a lot of people who are working, who basically their job hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,” Fullerton said. “Or they have to drop children off at school in the morning. And it’s difficult for them to be voting early. And, of course, we don’t have the option of Saturday and Sunday voting between now and the election.”

Fullerton said these hours, and other contributing factors, are a form of voter suppression.

“Valdosta, Lowndes County have expanded their hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. And they’re now, they’re a county around our size. And they’ve already had about a 17% voter turnout so far. Whereas in Dougherty County, we’ve had 11%,” he said.

Fullerton also said other counties such as Richmond has expanded their early voting locations, Ultimately resulting in an increased voter turnout.

Shirley Sherrod is an activist and widow of the late Charles Sherrod.
Shirley Sherrod is an activist and widow of the late Charles Sherrod.(WALB)

Shirley Sherrod, wife of the late voting activist Charles Sherrod, was also in attendance. She said people need to be given a fair chance to elect people who represent their views and the needs of Dougherty County.

“Please, remember the road of the slaves who fought,” Sherrod said. “Of our people who fought during reconstruction. Of our people who fought during Jim Crow. And our people who fought during the Civil Rights Movement. Please, do not take the right to vote lightly. It’s our way of bringing the change we need to see here in Southwest Georgia.”

The Dougherty County Board of Elections will hold a meeting on Wednesday at the Government Center to make a decision on this issue.

Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours
Early voting in Ga. elections is underway. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours