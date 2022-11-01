Blakely man arrested on drug, firearm charges

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD).

Tracy Holmes, 51, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project.

Holmes was arrested after police issued a search warrant on the 300 block of Liberty Street as part of an investigation into drug sales, BPD confirmed.

Holmes is currently in the Early County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

