Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD needs help identifying car hijacking suspects

Car was possibly used in armed robbery, police say
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car...
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery.(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery.

The car hijacking happened in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue on Oct. 22.

Police said the car was possibly used in an armed robbery at GX Market in the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

Latest News

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. But Black women have the highest...
Statistics: Black women more at risk for breast cancer
On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons...
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours
Early voting in Ga. elections is underway. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections