APD needs help identifying car hijacking suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery.

The car hijacking happened in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue on Oct. 22.

Police said the car was possibly used in an armed robbery at GX Market in the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

