AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).

AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in an area around 16th Avenue and Pace Street. Neighbors reported seeing the camper going into flames.

