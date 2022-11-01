Ask the Expert
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned

Neighbors reported seeing the camper going into flames.
Neighbors reported seeing the camper going into flames.(Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace and WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD).

AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in an area around 16th Avenue and Pace Street. Neighbors reported seeing the camper going into flames.

