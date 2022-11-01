Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say

A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An 8-year-old girl died after a road rage shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- An 8-year-old who was fighting for her life after being shot in a violent road rage incident last week has died, Arizona’s Family reported.

The deadly incident began as a road-rage incident involving the drivers of a Jeep Wrangler and a black car, Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police said on Thursday.

Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the area of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Jeep driver followed the car with three people inside, including the child, police said.

Both drivers ended up stopping at the intersection, and both men got out and began fighting in the intersection. During the fight, the 28-year-old second driver stabbed the other man before jumping back into his car, authorities said.

Police said the car driver began to drive away, but the Jeep driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. The 8-year-old girl sitting in the backseat was hit.

The two men were also hospitalized after the shooting.

Authorities previously said that the girl was hospitalized but in stable condition.

Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the girl, who has not been identified, passed away.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that more details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel

Latest News

Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at US District Court in Hartford with his...
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher
President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
WALB
Dougherty Co. leaders call for extended early voting hours