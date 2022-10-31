VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1. Hours after the shooting death, VPD said they received a tip that Brockman had been driven to West Palm Beach by a family member.

Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman (Source: Valdosta Police Department)

Detectives later say they identified that family member as Yolanda Brockman, 30. After learning that police were searching for Patrick, Yolanda refused to work with police, according to VPD.

After police say they found evidence that Yolanda drove Patrick to Florida after the homicide, police arrested her on a charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

She was then taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

