Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

Photo of Yolanda Brockman
Photo of Yolanda Brockman(Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1. Hours after the shooting death, VPD said they received a tip that Brockman had been driven to West Palm Beach by a family member.

Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman
Photo of Patrick Tirrell Brockman(Source: Valdosta Police Department)

Detectives later say they identified that family member as Yolanda Brockman, 30. After learning that police were searching for Patrick, Yolanda refused to work with police, according to VPD.

After police say they found evidence that Yolanda drove Patrick to Florida after the homicide, police arrested her on a charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

She was then taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested

Latest News

A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday.
Minor earthquake recorded Sunday in middle Georgia
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
New Seasons Church of Radium Springs hosted its first breast cancer awareness walk in honor of...
‘Keep fighting’: Albany church hosts breast cancer awareness walk
Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Man sought in Valdosta shooting arrested at motel