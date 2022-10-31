Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain-free and warming up

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s and 80s Monday afternoon. Staying dry as clouds gradually clear for a Halloween treat therefore no concerns weatherwise for trick or treaters.

Dominating the week, a rather benign weather pattern. Look for sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low 80s and clear cool to mild nights with lows mid 50s to low 60s. The unseasonably warm air holds into next week with only a slight chance of rain.

In the tropics, newly formed Tropical Storm Lisa is tracking west through the Caribbean with heavy rain over Jamaica. Lisa is on track to strengthen and make landfall as a category one hurricane near Belize along the Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday night. Lisa is the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested

Latest News

Rain-free with a warm-up
First Alert Weather 6pm Oct 31
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast