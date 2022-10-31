Rain-free and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s and 80s Monday afternoon. Staying dry as clouds gradually clear for a Halloween treat therefore no concerns weatherwise for trick or treaters.

Dominating the week, a rather benign weather pattern. Look for sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low 80s and clear cool to mild nights with lows mid 50s to low 60s. The unseasonably warm air holds into next week with only a slight chance of rain.

In the tropics, newly formed Tropical Storm Lisa is tracking west through the Caribbean with heavy rain over Jamaica. Lisa is on track to strengthen and make landfall as a category one hurricane near Belize along the Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday night. Lisa is the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.