Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Minor earthquake recorded Sunday in middle Georgia

A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday.
A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday.(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville.

The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported.

The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.

Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of five or more before causing damage. Every 1-point increase on the scale represents an earthquake 32 times stronger.

Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. An earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina in 1886 damaged about 2,000 buildings and killed 60 people. Modern estimates have placed its magnitude between 6.9 and 7.3.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested

Latest News

Gun policies, Georgia economy take center stage in first debate for governor.
Mike Pence among big GOP names appearing for Brian Kemp in election’s final hours
Photo of Yolanda Brockman
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
Photo of Roderick Sipplen
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
New Seasons Church of Radium Springs hosted its first breast cancer awareness walk in honor of...
‘Keep fighting’: Albany church hosts breast cancer awareness walk