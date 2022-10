VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was wanted in connection to an early October Valdosta shooting was arrested, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 4.

He was arrested at a motel on Oct. 28, according to VPD.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.