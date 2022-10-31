‘Keep fighting’: Albany church hosts breast cancer awareness walk

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The month of October couldn’t end without Lifting up with Lenah turning pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

An Albany church is making sure to spread breast cancer awareness in the wake of losing one of its members to the deadly disease.

New Seasons Church at Radium Springs hosted its first-ever breast cancer awareness walk Saturday, not only for those battling breast cancer but also in memory of Angela Price.

“As we heal from what has happened and her passing, we can still bring some awareness,” said Marcus Glass, senior pastor of New Season’s Church.

Members of the church remember Price as a vital member of the community.

The walk was also hosted to honor a church member who recently died from breast cancer. (walb)

“She was a staple in the community. She did so many things for the city, She worked for the City of Albany,” Glass said.

Her husband Robert Price Jr.’s fondest memory of her is going to church together.

“She was loving and caring and (had) a real bright smile. It was a tough fight and we lost her on Sept. 18,” he said.

Robert said it meant a lot to him to honor his wife.

“With any battle, you go through, sickness you’re going to need God, Lord. It means a lot to have a church to bring awareness to this at this time,” he said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October. (walb)

In past years, the church has also been a part of breast cancer awareness balloon releases. Recently, the church partnered with the Albany fire department and raised over $4,000 that would go towards getting early-detection mammograms for people in need.

“We want to encourage those that are going through to keep fighting and we want to inspire those women to go get their mammograms, go get early detection,” Glass said. “Statistics have shown that those that have early detection have a better chance of fighting and overcoming.”

Relating the walk to their own testimonies preached at church, Glass said it was the right time to host the walk to let survivors know they’re walking alongside them in their battle.

Supporters at the breast cancer awareness walk said they wanted to let survivors know they aren't alone. (walb)

“We just felt within our spirits that if we would walk that God would hear our prayers and cure those that and allow those that may not make it through,” Glass said.

With every step, supporters showed off their pink and made sure every passing car and person saw their determination to spread their message.

Angela’s best friend, Angela Hill, said spreading awareness lets the community know that breast cancer is real.

Church leaders said the breast cancer awareness walk will become an annual event. (walb)

“It just gives us an opportunity to help ladies and men become more aware of how important it is to get tested and to know what breast cancer is and how it affects family, how it affects our community and how important it is for us to always be aware and stay healthy,” she said.

And with a tragedy happening so close to home, Glass said it only made them try and help more people. This in turn has helped the church find peace.

“It brings healing for us because we were so impacted by the loss of our sister. We’re going to continue to remember her every year as we do this,” Glass said.

With so much going on in the world today, it’s a relief to be able to stop and listen to the work being done to make the world a better place.

