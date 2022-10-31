Ask the Expert
Georgia on pace to cast 2 million votes as early voting enters final week

Election day is Nov. 8 in the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterms
Over 400 voters came out to vote early.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is on pace to cast more than two million early ballots this week, as early voting in the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections enters its final week.

As of Saturday morning, more than 1.3 million voters had already cast ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Friday’s total of 138,421 total marks 36% above day 12 of 2018 midterm early voting. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since it began Oct. 17.

RELATED: Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support

Voters have begun to return absentee ballots at a higher pace as well, and as of Friday, 144,394 ballots had been returned to county election offices. Only 899 ballots have been rejected statewide, and those voters receive cure notices explaining how they can cure any discrepancy, according to Raffensperger.

Turnout numbers through 10/29/2022:

Total turnout: 1,533,594

Early in-person: 1,389,200

Absentee: 144,394

New turnout since previous day: 146,400

Early in-person since previous day: 138,421

Absentee since previous day: 7,979

RELATED: Georgia’s voting laws remain Jim Crow 2.0 despite record Black turnout, organization says

Turnout through same day in 2020:

Early in-person: 1,643,428

Turnout through same day in 2018:

Early in-person: 922,568

