GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity

Photo of Roderick Sipplen
Photo of Roderick Sipplen(Source: Lowndes County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at the Brooks County Jail was charged in connection to stealing an inmate’s identity and buying things in their name, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Roderick Sipplen, 25, a jailer, was charged with identity theft in Brooks County and was charged with identity theft and five counts of financial transaction card fraud in Lowndes County.

The GBI began investigating in June.

On Oct. 19, the GBI said Sipplen’s home was searched, and “unauthorized items purchased previously” were found during the search.

He was booked into the Brooks County Jail and then will be taken to Lowndes County Jail.

