Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.
The tunnel safe according to the Allen family. They've been testing it all month.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night

Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive.

The Allen family has been expanding their Halloween experience every year for four years. It now includes a scare tunnel, giant skeletons, a graveyard and a few hidden scares they want to keep secret.

The Allen family has had elaborate decorations for 4 years
The Allen family has had elaborate decorations for 4 years(WALB)

They stash up Halloween-themed animatronics and decorations for the entire year.

Wayne Allen said the family loves Halloween and they bypass Christmas for the most part.

They think their Halloween experience is a perfect way to build community after the pandemic kept people away.

“Just to get out and start socializing again. It is a great way for kids and the parents. We scare everyone alike, kids and parents come through. They all walk out of here laughing and having a good time,” Wayne said.

Wayne Allen says the family's favorite holiday is Halloween, so they go all out.
Wayne Allen says the family's favorite holiday is Halloween, so they go all out.(WALB)

For them, safety was first. Both Tonie and Wayne took extra precautions for structure integrity and to make sure nothing could burn.

“The structure is solid. It is glued together. We tested it to make sure , if there were any weak points. To make it safe. That was our first priority. Not let anybody come through here if it wasn’t safe,” Wayne said.

If your child is too scared to go into the tunnel, they don’t have to. The Allen family will make sure each child leaves with candy or a toy. They said they bought 50 pounds of candy just in case.

Next year they plan to make the experience bigger. There’s no telling where they might go next.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 11: Final scores for Southwest Ga. football games, vote for Play of the Week
The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019

Latest News

Cody Knight (Left) and Bryce Maddox (Right) go at it.
Albany SWEAT Academy holds first pro wrestling event
Elections 2022 app tile
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat
WALB at Albany First Baptist Light Up the Night Trunk event
WALB at Albany First Baptist Light Up the Night Trunk event
Albany SWEAT Academy holds first pro wrestling event
Albany SWEAT Academy holds first pro wrestling event
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat
Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat