Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night

Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive.

The Allen family has been expanding their Halloween experience every year for four years. It now includes a scare tunnel, giant skeletons, a graveyard and a few hidden scares they want to keep secret.

The Allen family has had elaborate decorations for 4 years (WALB)

They stash up Halloween-themed animatronics and decorations for the entire year.

Wayne Allen said the family loves Halloween and they bypass Christmas for the most part.

They think their Halloween experience is a perfect way to build community after the pandemic kept people away.

“Just to get out and start socializing again. It is a great way for kids and the parents. We scare everyone alike, kids and parents come through. They all walk out of here laughing and having a good time,” Wayne said.

Wayne Allen says the family's favorite holiday is Halloween, so they go all out. (WALB)

For them, safety was first. Both Tonie and Wayne took extra precautions for structure integrity and to make sure nothing could burn.

“The structure is solid. It is glued together. We tested it to make sure , if there were any weak points. To make it safe. That was our first priority. Not let anybody come through here if it wasn’t safe,” Wayne said.

If your child is too scared to go into the tunnel, they don’t have to. The Allen family will make sure each child leaves with candy or a toy. They said they bought 50 pounds of candy just in case.

Next year they plan to make the experience bigger. There’s no telling where they might go next.

