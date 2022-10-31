Ask the Expert
Diesel shortage fears grow for small businesses across Georgia

Mansfield Energy reports a 25-day supply of diesel left in the US. Supply chain expert Marty Parker says those low levels will impact trucking, farming, and manufacturing companies the most.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact.

At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses.

“We are in a serious situation because we need diesel to get this country going. I have people in the trucking business, and the towing business, it’s not just my family, it’s going to affect everyone’s family,” said Walker

Mansfield Energy reports a 25-day supply of diesel left in the US.

Supply chain expert Marty Parker says those low levels will impact trucking, farming, and manufacturing companies the most.

“The immediate obvious impact is higher prices, which is going to result in more inflation and potential shortages,” said Parker.

Parker said the dwindling US oil supply was caused by a number of factors. The pandemic closed oil refineries in the U-S, the U-S banned oil imports from Russia due to the war in Ukraine, and a strike in France among refinery workers also impacted supply.

“We will bounce back through this. I see the economy bouncing back, but people are going to have to tighten their pants a little bit because diesel does make a difference for this country,” said Walker

Parker estimates there will be higher prices on goods at the start of 2023, meaning you might not see the impacts until after Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas shopping.

