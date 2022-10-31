David Sampson, Tracy Taylor vying for District 153 state rep seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two political candidates in Albany are vying to be the next District 153 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives: Democrat David Sampson and Republican Tracy Taylor.

David Sampson, the Democratic candidate for the District 153 race, said his focus is solely on improving the City of Albany. (WALB)

A businessman, a father and an advocate for the senior community in the Good Life City — Sampson said if he’s elected, he will be sure to get the job done for the City of Albany.

“My true belief is, we shouldn’t worry about the White House so much. We should worry about our house. We have to focus on us and what we can do to make things better in our lives,” Sampson said.

Originally born in Arkansas and raised in Florida, Sampson found himself grounded in the Good Life City during his college career. He attended Albany State University in the 80s and has been here ever since. He currently owns S.A.M.P.S Footwear and Sampson Insurance on the east side of Albany.

“What we do here, we specialize in diabetic shoes and we do orthoses. Those are just simply braces and things like that. We actually go to the home to see our clients and in most cases, we’re seeing them with a hardship waiver, which allows them not to have to make a copay,” Sampson said.

The insurance agency he owns aims to help increase financial literacy. He believes that hard work is one of the main ways a person can become successful, that’s something he stood by even as a young boy.

“I was brought up in Florida. We picked oranges and grapefruits and whatever. At age four, I was doing about 800 bushels of grapefruits a day, at a four years old,” Sampson said. “And I tell people all the time, the only place you’ll find success before work is in the dictionary. It’s nowhere else. And so, you’ve got to get out and work.”

Sampson said his campaign is based on similar values.

“Anybody can make a difference, and everybody ought to try. My body of work, my experience, my core values, what I look to bring, how I serve people — all those things. If you take the totality of it and you wrap it up in a ball, you have me,” Sampson said.

Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany

Hailing from Waycross, Taylor said if he’s elected, he will bring life back to the Good Life City.

“I came here in like 2005 because the title is the Good Life City. So I came here for change and to fulfill the obligations of becoming a young man,” Taylor said.

When Taylor is not speaking to groups like the Rotary Club of Albany, you can find him at Fire Station No. 5 in Albany where he works as a full-time firefighter.

Taylor said the election of President Barack Obama inspired him to work with those in Congress.

“It gave me real-world experience, grassroots experience. Getting out and greeting people, and being able to be a piece of the stamp so to speak, and a representation of a candidate. It gave me insight and knowledge over a campaign,” Taylor said.

Although Taylor is a Republican, not all of his views are conservative.

“One thing that’s resonating is the decriminalization of marijuana, legalizing marijuana. I know that’s something Republicans don’t traditionally run on, but that’s why I’m here.” Taylor said.

Taylor is also a student, taking college courses with the hopes of becoming a lawyer.

“Currently, I’m finishing up my bachelor’s at Albany State University in criminal justice. I’m hoping to eventually go to law school. That’s a personal goal of mine. I want to be a civil rights attorney. I feel like I’m probably the most fully prepared candidate, in a while, to go represent Dougherty County and Albany because of the connections and affiliations I have with state legislators,” Taylor said.

Taylor is confident in his campaign, especially because of his political background and has high hopes for this election season.

