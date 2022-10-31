Albany SWEAT Academy holds first pro wrestling event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair kept families busy over the weekend with rides, shows and games.

At the fair, on Sunday an event came from the top rope. A pro wrestling group debuted some of their talents.

The SWEAT Academy is an upstart wrestling program in Albany. Terence Fowler, the owner of SWEAT Academy, said the fair was a great opportunity to showcase local and regional talent.

Miles Blackwell and Ryan Phoenix exchange some words. (WALB)

“The fair is absolutely perfect because it has such great traffic, continuous traffic. So we are able to put on for hundreds of people on the go so it’s a great situation,” said Fowler.

The talent on display comes from southwest Georgia, but also North Florida and nearby areas. Fowler wants the event to be a springboard for his program.

“Some of our students are in the show. That’s what we’re shooting for,” Fowler said.

The “Machine” Bryce Maddox, one of the wrestlers, is from Jacksonville, Florida. He was a college football player. He said he likes showing off his skills.

“Family-friendly fun. Some physical stuff and really tough guys. I like pro wrestling because I get to use my athletic ability and put in some of that personality. I just got to entertain people and have fun with it,” he said.

Members of the crowd watch the wrestlers perform. (WALB)

The event Sunday afternoon drew a crowd of young and old.

“Everybody is forming here. It’s like wrestling just brings the community, everyone loves it. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’ve got to love people sweating and having a good time,” TJ George, a wrestling fan, said.

George found out about the event on the day of the fair.

“Everybody was cheering and clapping. There was this Cowboy and he was something else,” George said.

Fans cheer as wrestlers are introduced (WALB)

The next training event for SWEAT Academy is in January 2023.

There will be another showcase in Albany in December. Fowler says former WWE wrestlers, Impact Wrestling and AEW Wrestling will be involved.

