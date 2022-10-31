Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way.

The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City.

ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as a mass communication app on campus.

Lashawnda Ethridge is the chief of police at Albany Technical College.

“It was really put in place to be a resource for the students. Where it gives the students an opportunity to receive tips from us,” Ethridge said. “Also receive, you know if something is going on on campus, we can send out a notification and everybody gets it at the same time. They can also send us tips as well.”

The app also shares the school’s emergency plans for what to do in situations of a bomb threat, or if there’s an active shooter on campus.

One of the most unique features of the app is the “Friend Walk” feature.

“They can do like a feature called ‘Friend Walk.’ Where if they were on campus and they wanted to have somebody be able to see where they are and watch them as they go to their next location they can do that. So the main thing, it’s all about safety,” Ethridge said.

APD also recently decided to use modern technology to its advantage with an app aimed at connecting with Albany residents.

Citizens can use it to submit tips, view press releases, access “Be On The Lookouts” and much more.

Sylah Ferguson is the public information officer for the Albany Police Department. Ferguson said the app should not replace people calling 911 in cases of emergency. (WALB)

Sylah Ferguson is the public information officer for the Albany Police Department.

“So when suspects are wanted or you just need to be on the lookout for those particular people, we just want to push that out in a fast, effective manner. Camera connect is when you can submit your address so you can be watched. Your address can be watched for things like suspects may be in that area,” she said.

Ferguson said this app should not replace people calling 911 in cases of emergency.

Both apps can be accessed through the Apple Store.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.