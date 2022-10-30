Ask the Expert
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.(Museum of the Bible)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Researchers have discovered what is believed to be the oldest map of the stars.

Archivists uncovered the long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript, according to the Museum of the Bible.

The museum said it identified the map as belonging to the ancient astronomer Hipparchus, who is considered to be the father of trigonometry.

The more than 2,000-year old map was discovered on a piece of re-used parchment using multispectral imaging.

More information about the map’s discovery can be found in “The Journal for the History of Astronomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

