Gerald Green, John Hayes battle for state house district 154 Seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Nominee John Hayes and Incumbent Republican Gerald Greene are in a heated race for State House for District 154.

The district spans nine counties from the Alabama-Georgia Line to parts of Albany.

Greene believes it’s his experience that makes him the right candidate for the job. When it comes to issues, he’s focusing on what people are talking about at the dinner table. That being rising inflation and job security.

“Good jobs, good schools, facilities that can take care of the elderly. Those become important issues to me,” Greene said.

Greene points to his ongoing successes like funding for a new Agriculture Center in Baker County, funding for the Middle-High School renovations in Cuthbert, and preservation of the water tower in Cuthbert.

Gerald Green in October 2022 stands behind a check for water tower restoration in Cuthbert. (WALB)

He has spent his entire life in South Georgia. That’s why he says preserving historical features is important to him.

“If you are in leadership you are going to be able to get things for your district,” Greene said.

Before Greene became a full time politician, he was a teach in the Randolph Clay school system

“They talk about it being a part-time job. It is every day. I’ve touched about all the students in several counties. They have been individuals that I have relied on for resources,” Greene said.

When his current term ends in January, Greene will have been the Georgia State Representation for 40 years. His first year in office was 1982.

Gerald Greene has been in elected office since 1982. (WALB)

If elected, Greene says one of his next priorities is to help south Georgians become homeowners.

“We found out in my research that about 64% of homes in Albany are rental and that was astonishing. My constituents are saying ‘Hey I want to be able to own a home. I want to become a citizen that really is productive,’” Greene said.

On the other side of the ticket is John Hayes. Hayes served as County Commissioner in Dougherty County for 13 years. He last served in 2018.

He said what brought him back to the political arena was his community.

“The short answer to that question is that there was a need for service,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he believes politics today is about attacking others. He wants to reverse that mindset.

John Hayes said one of his prouder accomplishments was getting funding for Robert Cross Park renovations in 2011. (WALB)

“I believe we can build better, more sustainable communities in rural Georgia,” He said.

A key issue for him is community safety.

“We’ve got to have safer streets and to the extent we can, we have to give the folks who are risking their lives every day, that was compensating them,” Hayes said.

WALB previously reported on his initiative for community safety as commissioner in 2017. He wants to continue that work if elected.

Hayes also said he wants to bring hospitals back to rural south Georgia. That’s something he says Greene has neglected in his 40 years of service.

“We have a half million Georgians that don’t have access to healthcare,” He said.

One of his proud accomplishments as county commissioner was the renovation of Robert Cross Park. Hayes said home values in adjacent communities have gone up because of the park.

“Not only is it beneficial to our seniors and our dock population, but it is important to our development of young folks. They need a place where they can get out and recreate,” He said.

Hayes served in the US Army and national guard. He spent his last four years doing contractual work as a banker. He loves horses and used to own one. He also enjoys watching western movies.

John Hayes in his 20s when he served in the US Army. (WALB)

His final pitch to voters in his district is to just give him a chance.

“I want to be able to brag about what work I’ve done in two years. Not 40, but if I serve two years,” Hayes said.

