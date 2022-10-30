First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yet another layer of stratus clouds kept temperatures fairly cooler than expected for parts of SWGA on Sunday, but we should get these clouds out of here once our frontal system moves through earlier in the new week. For now, the chance for isolated pockets of rain will remain in the forecast with a few strong storms featuring gusty winds and heavy rainfall tonight. Monday morning may feature a bit of fog as moisture levels remain elevated leading to dense fog down in our southern communities, and then patchy fog in other areas of Southwest Georgia. Lows for Monday morning will be down in the mid-60s. The cold front will keep pushing eastward leading to a few showers into Monday afternoon and evening. Clouds will also be in abundance which could limit the rise of temperatures again. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday. The cold front should have made it into the area as of Monday evening, so a gradual clearing of clouds will occur to kick off the month of November.

Tuesday will start the dry and calm weather as high pressure builds back in. However, a mix of sun and clouds will be likely to kick off Tuesday as we clear out into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-80s and high pressure will keep us dry through the rest of the week. This will keep our skies clear and conditions dry with a low chance for rain on Wednesday. Overall, the week as a whole is going to stay dry with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s and lows down in the upper 50s and maybe 60s.

Tropical Update: We are keeping our eyes on Post Tropical Cyclone #15 as it continues to become organized in the Caribbean Sea. This storm is expected to keep a westward direction to impact Jamaica and Grand Caymen Island. Later in the week, impacts on Central America are possible. However, there are no impacts that are likely to the United States. However, we will keep you updated if anything changes.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.