Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta

Black Voters Matter bus tour encourages voter turnout
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls.

Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters understand the importance of their voice. In partnership with MTV, they were able to give young voters a fun time while educating and getting them to the ballot box.

State Organizing Manager, Melinee Calhoun says the theme of the bus tour matches their overall message.

Melinee Calhoun wont "black down" at the polls and hopes other people won't either.
Melinee Calhoun wont "black down" at the polls and hopes other people won't either.(SOURCE: WALB)

“The theme of our bus tour this year is ‘we won’t black down’ And that means in the face of adversity and in the face of everything that is thrown at us in our community, we won’t black down. We’re still going to black up the ballot box,” she said.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta found that it’s important to not only help educate voters but to lend a hand too.

“We are providing free rides to the poll, utilizing the Valdosta on Demand transit system and we will give out free codes to anyone that needs a ride to the polls,” says Tameka Miller, Social Action Committee Chair for Delta Sigma Theta.

Delta Sigma Theta is offering free rides to the polls in conjunction with Valdosta on Demand.
Delta Sigma Theta is offering free rides to the polls in conjunction with Valdosta on Demand.(SOURCE: WALB)

And after having this event, Kathryn Grant, a Black Voters Matter Partner, noticed it also brought awareness to some students.

“Some of the students didn’t even know they were registered to vote, and when they found out they were registered to vote, didn’t understand that they had to go back to their home county to vote,” she said.

Community support was not far either.

“I came out because I thought it was important to support this event that supporting message to give the young people or especially the college students out to vote, even if they can’t vote in their hometown, it’s important for them to do an absentee ballot or go home and vote in this election,” says Anetra Riley, Valdosta resident.

Black Voters Matter will continue their bus tour around Georgia with members of the NAACP alongside them.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

