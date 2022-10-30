ASU, Phoebe partner for women’s health fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) was able to provide vital health information and resources to more than 300 women on Saturday.

The woman’s health fair is a yearly event at ASU in partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. This year was their 15th year doing it.

Prospective doctors and nurses share a laugh at the health fair (WALB)

Most agree health fairs weren’t the same during the height of the Pandemic because of social distancing. According to event organizers, this year, the event was as big as ever.

“There were people lined up at the door. The excitement and the energy that they bring. They are asking questions that they may have not ever got the opportunity task they are getting answers to these questions,” Elizabeth Lovett MSN, RN, the Health Literacy Program Manager for ASU, said.

Organizers say their partnership continues to be impactful for everyone.

More than 300 women came to the health fair. (WALB)

“Community as a whole needs to buy in on preventative healthcare, preventative screening. We want these conversations to get infectious. The conversations have to spread through the community,” Ursela Mathis-Dennis, the Director of Quality, Oncology Service Line for Phoebe, said.

This year the fair offered screenings for Heath conditions like cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension. The fair also had general health and fitness tips.

Health information about breast cancer, alopecia, and COVID-19 was also available at Saturday’s event. The same health fair will be back next year at ASU’s student center.

