Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

ASU, Phoebe partner for women’s health fair

ASU, Phoebe partner for women’s health fair
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) was able to provide vital health information and resources to more than 300 women on Saturday.

The woman’s health fair is a yearly event at ASU in partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. This year was their 15th year doing it.

Prospective doctors and nurses share a laugh at the health fair
Prospective doctors and nurses share a laugh at the health fair(WALB)

Most agree health fairs weren’t the same during the height of the Pandemic because of social distancing. According to event organizers, this year, the event was as big as ever.

“There were people lined up at the door. The excitement and the energy that they bring. They are asking questions that they may have not ever got the opportunity task they are getting answers to these questions,” Elizabeth Lovett MSN, RN, the Health Literacy Program Manager for ASU, said.

Organizers say their partnership continues to be impactful for everyone.

More than 300 women came to the health fair.
More than 300 women came to the health fair.(WALB)

“Community as a whole needs to buy in on preventative healthcare, preventative screening. We want these conversations to get infectious. The conversations have to spread through the community,” Ursela Mathis-Dennis, the Director of Quality, Oncology Service Line for Phoebe, said.

This year the fair offered screenings for Heath conditions like cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension. The fair also had general health and fitness tips.

Health information about breast cancer, alopecia, and COVID-19 was also available at Saturday’s event. The same health fair will be back next year at ASU’s student center.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 11: Final scores for Southwest Ga. football games, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting...
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
Volunteers seen cleaning the Troupville Boat Ramp during the ‘Love Your River’ cleanup event
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
On National First Responders Day and every day, we honor all of our first responders.
Greenleaf recognizes National First Responders Day