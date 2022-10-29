With a lake, a golf course, a haunted forest and more — Lake Blackshear Resort is the perfect place for you this fall season.

Ask the Expert
With so many things to do, Lake Blackshear Resort and golf club is the perfect place for you this fall season.

With so many things to do, Lake Blackshear Resort and golf club is the perfect place for you this fall season.
By WALB Sales
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With so many things to do, Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club is the perfect place for you this fall season.

Whether you’re planning an adventurous weekend getaway, have an upcoming corporate meeting, or planning a relaxing family reunion, Lake Blackshear resort and golf club has a variety of activities that will suit everyone’s needs.

Come check out the military museum, archery and air rifle range, golf course, haunted forest, or have a fun day boating and fishing on the lake.

To find out more about Lake Blackshear Resort visit: https://bit.ly/3Nh1Jhw

