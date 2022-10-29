Ask the Expert
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany

Photo of missing man Luis Vizurraga.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger.

Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Vizurraga may be suffering from early-onset dementia. His family also told WALB that he has no known connection to anyone in Albany.

He is described as 5′7″ and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair.

A $1,000 reward is also being offered for the exact location and recovery of Vizurrgara.

If you have any information, please call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132. His family can also be contacted at (404) 565-4510.

