Heroes Among Us: Terrance Singleton, Sr.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - This October, we’re highlighting Terrance Singleton, Sr., a U.S. Navy and Army veteran.

“The hardest task is more of a challenge, and I take those challenges head-on each time,” said Singleton.

Singleton was a Navy E4 Seaman, served in the navy Reserves and then was an Active Duty PFCE5 sergeant.

“It teaches you how to mature, responsibility. It gives you a sense of belonging and a chance to prove yourself,” Singleton said.

He now lives in Tifton with his wife where he is a pastor and a mentor to young men.

“As I look back on my own experiences, the older soldiers helped guide me, took me under their wing, and told me this isn’t the way to go. You’re a little too wild, out there. Bring it back in. Have fun. But don’t destroy what you’ve built,” he said.

Singleton has three degrees, is a strong advocate for education and mentors young men seeking guidance. He said pastors never really retire, and that it’s just part of his calling.

“Once you’ve made it, I believe it’s your responsibility to go back. You don’t just have to settle for what life gives you, you can make it better,” Singleton said.

Singleton said he felt called to help those in South Georgia after settling down here with his wife and children.

“Once we started having kids, raising a family and getting rooted, I saw the need in the community. A lot of times I’ve thought I made mistakes not knowing that god allowed me to go through those avenues to learn those lessons,” he said.

Singleton said if this story resonates with any young men looking for mentorship, you can email TerranceSingletonPastor@Yahoo.com.

“You can’t do everything, but it’s our part to do something,” Singleton said.

