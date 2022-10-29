ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A deep layer of moisture will keep cloud cover around into the night and prevent temperatures from falling out of the 60s for most areas. However, a few spots could see some declining clouds, so some upper 50s cannot be ruled out. Winds will be fairly breezy out of the northeast as high as 20 mph, so a slight chill in the air is possible. On Sunday, we will see a new layer of stratus clouds moving in due to the low-pressure system will push a cold front into our area later on Sunday. Ahead of this cold front, a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is possible, but due to the lack of instability and upper-level support, severe weather is not a high likelihood. However, heavy rainfall and gusty winds cannot be ruled out. The cold front will lack much support as it continues to push through the area Sunday night into Monday, so widespread rain is still not likely even on Monday as the system pushed further east into SWGA. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with Monday warming up in the low 80s.

Mostly quiet and dry conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week due to a high-pressure system. Hints of a weak disturbance might try to bring rain chance in Tuesday night into Wednesday, but forcing may not be strong enough to bring in decent chances for rain. Currently, 20% is as high as rain chances are expected to be for Wednesday. Strong high-pressure will settle in for Thursday and on-wards, so we can’t rule out a chance for temperatures to rise into the low to middle 80s. Thankfully, we will not be seeing any warmer highs expected.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.