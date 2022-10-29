Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton

Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting...
Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition.

The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.

Bateman passed in August 2019 while attending a basketball tournament. Many described him as the epitome of a great man.

This is Tifton’s first ever center that is centered around leading children in the community on the right path. They will be able to experience everything from learning seminars to hands-on career workshops.

Executive Director Dr. Tonja Tift said she’s looking forward to encouraging children to stay on a positive route.

“He was just the epitome of a person that worked with kids. Although he had no biological children of his own, he is the father to many kids here in our school system and the kids just loved him. We loved him,” Tift said of Bateman.

The building is across from Matt Wilson Elementary School. It will also serve as an after-school program with other organizations like the YMCA and Tift County Recreation Center.

“Please know this is not the end. This is just the beginning of multiple years of support that we’re going to need because we have to invest in our youth, period,” Tift said.

In a separate room, Literacy Volunteers of Tifton-Tift County will provide remedial reading, GED and financial literacy classes for adults.

Community leaders said they’re looking forward to starting a legacy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

Latest News

The CDC reports Georgia is one of the worst states with the highest flu cases.
‘Influenza can be and is a deadly disease’: South Ga. sees spike in flu cases
Singleton was a Navy E4 Seaman, served in the navy Reserves, then was an Active Duty PFCE5...
Heroes Among Us: Terrance Singleton, Sr.
WALB
Heroes Among Us: Terrance Singleton, Sr.
Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured