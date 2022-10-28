Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend rain but not a washout

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds rolled in for a fair-weather Friday. Still some sunshine around with a light breeze and seasonably warm 70s. Clouds kick off SGA’s weekend as rain moves east across the region. Isolated showers enter SGA Sunday morning becoming scattered through the afternoon and evening. Best chances of rain start in areas west of I-75 then spread east into early Monday. As a front slides through drier air returns just in time for a quiet Halloween which will be a treat for trick or treaters.

Next week seasonal temperatures hold with lows upper 50s low 60s with highs mid-upper 70s. Midweek brings a fast-moving disturbance that’ll quickly slide through with a slight chance of rain. Otherwise staying dry through the week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

Latest News

Rain returns this weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Oct 28
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain likely