Weekend rain but not a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds rolled in for a fair-weather Friday. Still some sunshine around with a light breeze and seasonably warm 70s. Clouds kick off SGA’s weekend as rain moves east across the region. Isolated showers enter SGA Sunday morning becoming scattered through the afternoon and evening. Best chances of rain start in areas west of I-75 then spread east into early Monday. As a front slides through drier air returns just in time for a quiet Halloween which will be a treat for trick or treaters.

Next week seasonal temperatures hold with lows upper 50s low 60s with highs mid-upper 70s. Midweek brings a fast-moving disturbance that’ll quickly slide through with a slight chance of rain. Otherwise staying dry through the week.

