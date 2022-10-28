Week 11: Here’s the Southwest Ga. football teams hitting the gridiron tonight
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia high school football teams are hitting the gridiron tonight for Week 11 of high school football.
Game of the Week
- Colquitt County @ Valdosta
GHSA
- Thomas County Central @ Lee County
- Cook County @ Fitzgerald
- Lowndes @ Richmond Hill
- Tift County @ Warner Robins
- Coffee @ Greenbrier
- Hardaway @ Bainbridge
- FINAL SCORE: Carver 27, Dougherty 0
- FINAL SCORE: Monroe 40, Columbus 7
- Crisp County @ Thomasville
- Sumter County @ Worth County
- Berrien County @ Dodge County
- Brooks County @ Bacon County
- Early County @ Irwin County
- Marion County @ Schley County
- Wilcox County @ Hawkinsville
- Dooly County @ Telfair County
- Clinch County @ Charlton County
- Lanier County @ Atkinson County
- Mitchell County @ Randolph-Clay
- Terrell County @ Seminole County
- Pataula Charter Academy @ Franklin County
GIAA
- Brookwood @ Terrell Academy
- Valwood @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Southland Academy @ Tiftarea Academy
- Memorial Day @ Southwest Georgia Academy
- FINAL SCORE: Fullington Academy 51, Grace Christian 0
- Stewart County @ Calhoun County
- Windsor Academy @ Westwood
- Lafayette Christian @ Sherwood Christian
