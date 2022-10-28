Ask the Expert
Week 11: Here’s the Southwest Ga. football teams hitting the gridiron tonight

Several Southwest Georgia high school football teams are hitting the gridiron tonight for Week 11 of high school football.
Several Southwest Georgia high school football teams are hitting the gridiron tonight for Week 11 of high school football.
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia high school football teams are hitting the gridiron tonight for Week 11 of high school football.

Game of the Week

  • Colquitt County @ Valdosta

GHSA

  • Thomas County Central @ Lee County
  • Cook County @ Fitzgerald
  • Lowndes @ Richmond Hill
  • Tift County @ Warner Robins
  • Coffee @ Greenbrier
  • Hardaway @ Bainbridge
  • FINAL SCORE: Carver 27, Dougherty 0
  • FINAL SCORE: Monroe 40, Columbus 7
  • Crisp County @ Thomasville
  • Sumter County @ Worth County
  • Berrien County @ Dodge County
  • Brooks County @ Bacon County
  • Early County @ Irwin County
  • Marion County @ Schley County
  • Wilcox County @ Hawkinsville
  • Dooly County @ Telfair County
  • Clinch County @ Charlton County
  • Lanier County @ Atkinson County
  • Mitchell County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Terrell County @ Seminole County
  • Pataula Charter Academy @ Franklin County

GIAA

  • Brookwood @ Terrell Academy
  • Valwood @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Southland Academy @ Tiftarea Academy
  • Memorial Day @ Southwest Georgia Academy
  • FINAL SCORE: Fullington Academy 51, Grace Christian 0
  • Stewart County @ Calhoun County
  • Windsor Academy @ Westwood
  • Lafayette Christian @ Sherwood Christian

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

