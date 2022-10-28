Week 11: Here’s the Southwest Ga. football teams hitting the gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia high school football teams are hitting the gridiron tonight for Week 11 of high school football.

Game of the Week

Colquitt County @ Valdosta

GHSA

Thomas County Central @ Lee County

Cook County @ Fitzgerald

Lowndes @ Richmond Hill

Tift County @ Warner Robins

Coffee @ Greenbrier

Hardaway @ Bainbridge

FINAL SCORE: Carver 27, Dougherty 0

FINAL SCORE: Monroe 40, Columbus 7

Crisp County @ Thomasville

Sumter County @ Worth County

Berrien County @ Dodge County

Brooks County @ Bacon County

Early County @ Irwin County

Marion County @ Schley County

Wilcox County @ Hawkinsville

Dooly County @ Telfair County

Clinch County @ Charlton County

Lanier County @ Atkinson County

Mitchell County @ Randolph-Clay

Terrell County @ Seminole County

Pataula Charter Academy @ Franklin County

GIAA

Brookwood @ Terrell Academy

Valwood @ Deerfield-Windsor

Southland Academy @ Tiftarea Academy

Memorial Day @ Southwest Georgia Academy

FINAL SCORE: Fullington Academy 51, Grace Christian 0

Stewart County @ Calhoun County

Windsor Academy @ Westwood

Lafayette Christian @ Sherwood Christian

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.