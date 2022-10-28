Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter.

The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?

“It’s very important to do a coat drive, especially for our youth. I am a mother myself, but I happen to see a lot of kids at the bus stop early in the morning when the temperature is low and they’re shivering because they don’t have on a jacket or a sweater. Something to keep them warm,” Chanel Randolph, founder of Beautiful Creations by Chanel, said.

Chanel Randolph says she loves being a blessing to people. (Source: WALB)

Beautiful Creations by Chanel has partnered with three different businesses in Valdosta to host a coat drive.

“We would say Big Nicks has been one of our successful ones because of the traffic. Also, the Mental Wealth Center has been a good one because we paired up with Leadership Lowndes this year. And they have made a donation themselves, as well as getting other people in that group to donate,” Randolph said.

Randolph says her non-profit collected 20-30 coats since it began last Saturday. But they’re hoping to collect at least 100 before they start giving them away.

From October until December 4th, you can be a blessing to many families here in Valdosta. By dropping off gently used coats and jackets to Big Nicks on Baytree, the Mental Wealth Center, and the Medicine Shoppe, you can make a difference.

“We will have what’s called a beautiful Christmas event on December the 17th at the Mildred Hunter Center from 11-1 p.m. where kids will be able to come get a toy, take pictures with Santa, decorate cookies, and then they also will be able to pick up any coats that have been donated,” Randolph, said.

This is the second time they’ve held this Christmas event and they say it’s always a good turnout.

“It’s just a wonderful and amazing thing that they do for the community. With giving out the coats and giving out the toys and just making sure that we put smiles on people’s faces. It’s a wonderful event and I hope that the community can come out and take advantage of it this year as well,” JaTaryia Thomas, chief executive officer of the Mental Wealth Center, said.

The Mental Wealth Center is one location with a drop box at its center. (Source: WALB)

If you’ve seen these donations drop off boxes or flyers, you may have noticed that C.O.A.T.S is an acronym.

“So C.O.A.T.S stands for Covering Others Always Through Service. My community initiative is always helping and always being a blessing to others. So with covering others, we’re using that through jackets, helping to cover them through the winter months and just being a service to everybody in our community,” Randolph said.

Randolph says, she isn’t only asking for donations for children. Anything that people can give. People of all ages and sizes can use the help right now.

“I mean you got inflation going on right now. Not everybody has the funds to buy coats because a lot of us are just trying to buy food, you know. And so, it’s really important, especially if we have coats that were not using, a lot of us. You know kids outgrow things, give it to somebody that can use them,” Thomas said.

Randolph says people have donated jackets, coats and even clothes. She says whatever she can help the community with, she’ll accept.

