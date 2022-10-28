Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.
Letitia Barnes, a Tift County High School senior, was killed in the Wednesday crash.(Source: Tandria Johnson)
By WALB News Team and Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle.

Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road.

There were four people in total in the car.

All four were ejected during the crash when it landed upside down in a pond, according to crash reports.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Hillman is wanted as an armed robbery suspect in two south Georgia counties.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty on...
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The two were taken to Dougherty County Jail.
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
TikTok Fridays at Northeast Middle School is a way to connect and build relationships with...
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

Latest News

Photo of firearms and illegal drugs the Tift County Sheriff's Office seized on Tuesday.
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
Dr. Mark McKelvin was able to speak to Worth County High School students about opportunities in...
Accomplished engineer speaks with Worth Co. High students
WALB
Flu cases surging across Ga.
WALB
Accomplished engineer speaks with Worth Co. High students