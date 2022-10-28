Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle.

Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road.

There were four people in total in the car.

All four were ejected during the crash when it landed upside down in a pond, according to crash reports.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.